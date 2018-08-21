Shehbaz to lead opposition in NA

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar, on Friday, declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif, as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly secretariat, the speaker declared Shehbaz the leader of the opposition in pursuance of Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 with effect from August 20, 2018.

Earlier on Friday, the National Assembly elected Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan, as the prime minister of Pakistan as 176 members voted in favour of the PTI chairman while his opponent, Shehbaz, received 96 votes. Khan assumed the charge of office after taking oath as the 22nd premier of Pakistan on Saturday.

