WWF praises prime minister’s resolve to address environmental challenges

WWF-Pakistan lauded the newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s resolve towards solving environmental issues in his first address to the nation on Sunday. The Prime Minister noted with concern the issues of global warming, water scarcity, air pollution and solid waste management in metropolis such as Karachi.

In a statement issued on Monday, WWF-Pakistan appreciated his commitment to addressing the problems of pollution, initiating massive tree planation drives to tackle climate change, and promote clean air, and an environmentally responsible development agenda.

Commenting on Imram Khan’s speech, WWF Director General (DG) Hammad Naqi Khan, said that it was the right time to take practical steps to address environmental challenges.

He further said that Pakistan was facing deforestation, climate change and the depletion of freshwater resources and all these changes were adversely impacting the environment, health and economy of the country.

He also said that with only 2% forest cover remaining, the PM’s commitment to start large-scale plantations would help increase tree cover and reduce air pollution.

Naqi Khan said that solid waste management was a serious issue which individuals and the government needed to tackle in order to protect the local ecosystems.

The WWF DG said that the dumping of sewage water and industrial waste into freshwater bodies must also be stopped. He appreciated that the PM took note of the country’s water scarcity and voiced his resolve to promote initiatives for efficient water management in the country.

“Imparting proper knowledge to the farmers and promoting agriculture research are a welcome move that can help increase crop yields and income generation capacity of the farmers,” opined Naqi Khan.

In their statement, WWF-Pakistan expressed the hope that the newly elected government’s vision will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030.

Most of the 17 SDGs are directly or indirectly linked to environmental sustainability, particularly those that address poverty, hunger, health and well-being, water and sanitation, clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, and life on land. According to WWF, it aims to drive national action on SDGs implementation around the world including Pakistan. Reportedly, the organisation is ready to extend its support and expertise to the government in order to stop the degradation of the country’s natural environment.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.