AWP, civil society express concerns over ‘enforced disappearance’ of activists

KARACHI: “The Awami Workers Party (AWP) and civil society organisations showed concern over the abduction of the family members of a prominent Sindhi human rights activist, apparently at the hands of law enforcement agencies early this morning,” said a statement issued by AWP on Monday.

“Sanaullah Aman is an Islamabad-based activist and student who came to prominence earlier this year when he lead a hunger strike in the federal capital for the release of forcibly disappeared persons in Sindh,” said the statement. The statement quoting Sanaullah, stated that several vehicles including police mobiles, came to his family home in Jamshoro at 1 am on Monday night.

It stated that men in plainclothes raided the home without any warrant and forcibly abducted Sanaullah’s father Amanullah Chandio, aged 59, who worked as a teacher, his younger brother Safiullah Aman aged 17, who was a student in 10th class, and his cousin Gulshan aged 20, who was a shopkeeper.

According to the statement, Sanaullah’s family received no further information about the current whereabouts of their loved ones or what they had been detained for.

However, on the face of it, this appeared to be retribution for Sanaullah’s non-violent political and human rights activities.

The civil society organisation and the AWP demanded the release of all forcibly abducted persons and called on the authorities to hold accountable those who were responsible for ordering and carrying out these extrajudicial and illegal activities.

AWP in its issued statement said that it was extremely disappointed that the dangerous practice of enforced disappearances had continued within less than 24 hours of the new PTI government assuming office, despite Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s earlier vows that the state policy of victimisation of political opponents would end under his watch. Sorath Lohar, the convener of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh forum, announced a hunger strike tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday on Eid day in front of Karachi press club (KPC).

According to Abubakkar Yousafzai, a human rights activist, the civil society was hopeful that the new premier Imran Khan would keep the issue of missing persons and the human rights abuses in their agenda on emergency basis but none of these issues were mentioned by the new PM in his latest speech.

“Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are picking up family members of activists now. This has spread fear in human rights activists and their families,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.