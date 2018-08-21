PILER offers condolences on death of Vajpayee

In a statement, Karamat Ali of PILER and PIPFPD offered his condolences to Vajpayee’s family. He paid tributes to late Vajpayee on his efforts for restoration of peace between India and Pakistan. “People of both India and Pakistan will remember late Vajpayee for his key role in peace in South Asian region,” Ali mentioned.

“The initiatives for long lasting peace between India and Pakistan and signing of Lahore Declaration during his visit to Pakistan in early 1999 will not be forgotten by peace activists in both the countries,” said Karamat Ali. He added that even though Vajpayee’s party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was still in power in India, it had not made any serious efforts to mend relations with Pakistan. He said that tensions between the two neighboring countries had in fact escalated during the tenure of India’s current Prime Minister Modi.

Vajpayee visited Lahore in 1999 and signed Lahore Accord along with the then Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. He later came to Pakistan in 2004 to attend the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit in Islamabad.

