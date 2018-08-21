Hajj sermon lays emphasis on good character, respectful behaviour

MOUNT ARAFAT: The Hajj sermon delivered at Mount Arafat on Monday emphasised respectful behaviour and good character as the most important lessons of Islam.

More than two million Muslims from around the world scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Makkah to perform the pinnacle of Hajj. Mount Arafat is where Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) delivered his final sermon.

The imam of Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque, Sheikh Hussein bin Abdelaziz Al al-Sheikh, delivered the sermon.

“All prophets of God invited humanity to tauheed (oneness of God), and believing in it will be path of success,” he said. “Give respect and importance to your parents and teachers. Strengthen your relation with the Holy Quran,” he said. Islam forbids us from indulging in sins. It propagates harmony and brotherhood amongst Muslims.”

Meanwhile, the ritual of changing Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was also held early in the day.

The new Ghilaf was prepared at a cost of 200,000 riyal. It comprises 670kg pure silk, 120kg gold and 100kg silver.

Imam Masjid-ul-Haram Dr Abd ur Rahman Assudais and Governor Makkah Khalid Faisal participated in the ritual.

Every Muslim is required to complete the Hajj journey to Islam’s holiest sites at least once in their lifetime if they are healthy enough and have the means to do so.

This year, the Saudis have launched a “smart Hajj” initiative, with apps to help pilgrims with everything from travel plans to medical care.

The Interior Ministry said on Saturday that the number of pilgrims arriving in Makkah had already surpassed the two million mark, mostly from abroad including large contingents from Egypt, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The kingdom has spent billions of dollars of its vast oil revenues on security and safety measures, particularly in Mina, where some of the hajj’s deadliest incidents have occurred.

The worst in recorded history took place only three years ago. On Sept. 24, 2015, a stampede and crush of pilgrims in Mina killed at least 2,426 people, according to an Associated Press count.

The official Saudi toll of 769 people killed and 934 injured has not changed since only two days after the tragedy. The kingdom has never addressed the discrepancy in the casualty toll, nor has it released any results of an investigation that authorities had promised to conduct over the disaster.

The five-day hajj pilgrimage represents one of the world’s biggest gatherings every year.

Overnight, a sandstorm packing strong winds and thunderstorms roared through Makkah.

Also, Muslims at the annual Hajj pilgrimage criticised what they described as discordant Arab leaders for failing to block President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem after he recognised the city as Israel’s capital.

“This happened with the complicity of the Arab leaders,” 53-year-old Saad Awad from Sudan said on Monday as he walked east of Makkah with hundreds of thousands of fellow Muslims from around the world.

“If the Arab leaders were united and adhering to the Quran and the Sunna, it would be impossible for the Americans or anyone else to do something like this.”

“If the Arabs were united, nobody would have dared make such a move,” Yemeni pilgrim Amr Ahmed Ali said of the embassy transfer. “But God willing, the Arabs will unite, and this city will unite the Arabs and Muslims behind one cause which is the Palestinian cause.”

