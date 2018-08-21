Political organisations along with residents of Malir went on a protest rally against water theft on Monday.

The rally, which was held near Steel Town, Malir, was led was by District council member Akhtar Yousuf Arfani and Union Council (UC) Chairman Abdul Rasheed Pahanwar. The protestors held up placards and chanted slogans.

The protestors told the media that an illegal water drainage system had been setup near Steel Town to steal public water.

The protestors further said that the HI drainage was being run under the supervision of Malir police and the water obtained from this area was being sold to factories, companies and cattle markets.

The protestors said that the ongoing water theft was the reason why Malir had been facing water scarcity.

The protestors said that they had lodged complaints with relevant officials and higher authorities several times but no step was taken by them against this illegal act.

The rally dispersed when the newly elected parliamentarian Raja Razzaque arrived on spot and assured the protestors that their issues would be addressed.

