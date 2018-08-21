Ban all Hindi-dubbed cartoons as well as ‘Doraemon’: Hina Butt

A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday demanding ban on Hindi-dubbed cartoons and ‘Doraemon’ by a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator Hina Pervaiz Butt.

“Our children have started speaking Hindi language instead of Urdu that is against the norms and customs of our country,” PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt in her resolution.

“The nourishment of our children has negative impacts through such cartoons as ‘Doraemon’ works in the imaginative and magical world and affecting our children drastically,” said the resolution.

“This House demands from the federal government and Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority to put a ban on Indian cartoons and ‘Doraemon’ immediately,” Hina said, who got elected for the second consecutive time as Member of Provincial Assembly on a seat reserved for women.

‘Doraemon’ is a popular manga and anime series cartoon dubbed in Hindi language and are widely seen by the children in Pakistan. A similar resolution was also submitted in the Punjab Assembly in 2016 by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Malik Taimur Masood demanding ban on such content on TV screens that stirred severe criticism on him at that time.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.