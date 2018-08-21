BISE announces result of Class 9 annual examination

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore announced the result of Annual Examination of class 9 on Monday as only 50.19 percent students were able to pass the exam.

A total of 258,000 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 129,000 students were declared successful in the annual Secondary School Certificate Part-I exam. The total pass percentage was 50.19 percent. Whereas for female candidates, 59.40 percent were successful in the examination out of the total 125,726. While only 41.47 percent male students passed the exam out of the total 132,721.

In the Science group, the result was 54.99 percent success rate. Girls performed better in the Science group with a pass percentage of 64.34 percent. A total of 47.38 percent boys were able to pass the exam. In the General group, the total pass percentage was only 38.99 percent with 50.41 percent girls and 23.57 percent boys passing the exam.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.