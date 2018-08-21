Sheikh Rasheed vows to end corruption in railways

Newly appointed Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, after taking the charge of his ministry, on Monday, said that the reasons behind the financial crisis of Pakistan Railways (PR) would be inspected and a thorough investigation would be conducted.

He warned his ministry officials that he would not tolerate any political interference in the PR. The minister instructed his staff to increase the number of cargo trains and bring a visible change in the PR by adopting the latest technologies and innovative techniques which would attract both the traveller and the tourist.

He further said that the carriage factory in Islamabad would be improved immediately and the PR would be strengthened so that it becomes financially stable. He also inquired the staff about the condition of Pakistan Locomotive Factory located in Risalpur. Rasheed, previously appointed the federal minister for Railways during the Musharraf regime, mentioned to his staff that there would be an end to the corruption and he would not tolerate any corrupt officer in the ministry.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.