Shehbaz Sharif notified as opposition leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been declared leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA).

A notification in this regard was issued from the National Assembly secretariat on Monday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which abstained from voting in the prime minister election held on Friday, extended support to the PML-N leader as the opposition leader.

The PPP had wrote a letter to NA speaker Asad Qaiser extending their ‘complete support’ for Shehbaz.

The PML-N being the majority party has every right to bring their opposition leader, read the letter.

Shehbaz was also the contender for the PM slot against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan.