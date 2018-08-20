‘Buy Lira’ campaign launched to show solidarity with Turkey

KARACHI: Civil society, social media activists and journalists have launched a “Buy Lira” campaign across the country to show solidarity with Turkey, which is mugging financial pressures following the incarceration of an American priest.

Many people bought Turkish lira through local money changers in order to support Turkey.

According to money changers, the ongoing solidarity drive has increased the demand of Turkish lira, forcing money changers to arrange more Turkish currency to cope with the growing demand.

Locals also started buying and selling made-in Turkey products via internet.

On Aug 10, United States President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling the US tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports. In return, Turkey increased tariffs on several US-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.

It is to be mentioned here that newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan has backed Turkey’s stance against USA saying Pakistanis are praying for their success in overcoming formidable economic challenges.

A day earlier, traders, social media and civil society activists, including journalists gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to express solidarity with Turkey.

Social activist Syed Qaiser Mehmood said Pakistanis are standing with Turkey in their difficult times adding “we are not only converting our money but also started buying made in Turkey goods”.

Senior journalist Mansoor Ahmed Mani said that every country has the right to govern its affairs according to its own laws. “No country can interfere in other’s affairs. Turkey has every right to defend its sovereignty,” he added.

Shakeela Sheikh, a blogger who also bought Turkish Lira, said “Turkish people must not consider them alone in their war against hegemony. The people of Pakistan are with them”.

The ‘Buy Lira’ campaign was also commenced on other major cities of Pakistan including Lahore and Islamabad prompting thousands across the country to buy the Turkish lira.