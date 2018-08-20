‘My attitude wasn’t right’, Pogba concedes after Brighton defeat

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admitted that his ‘attitude was not right’ during his club’s 3-2 defeat against Brighton and Hove.

United finished the first-half with a 3-1 scoreline against their favour at Amex Stadium. Paul Pogba‘s late penalty-kick gave United a consolation as the game ended 3-2 in Brighton’s favour.

Pogba admitted that the hosts had more hunger than the visitors. “I put myself first, that my attitude wasn’t right enough. We made mistakes we shouldn’t make.”

Also read: Records broken by Messi on match day 1

He added that this was a different team, with different tactics and that he can not always be at the best of his powers, but the young United star conceded he must have the right attitude.

Coach Jose Mourinho, however, said that it was not wise to judge the team’s chances based on a single performance. He said only by the end of November or December will it be clear where United stands.

The Red Devils will face Tottenham on August 28 at Old Trafford.