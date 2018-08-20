China willing to work with Pakistan’s new govt

China’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed its country’s willingness to work with Pakistan’s new government in order to increase cooperation between the both countries.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in his recent statement said: “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners” adding they are willing to work with the new Pakistani government to “increase our friendly exchanges, cooperation and support to accelerate the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)”.

“we want to take forward China and Pakistan’s cooperative partnership,” he added.

Earlier, China has welcomed and appreciated newly sworn in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive remarks regarding the CPEC.

Moreover, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has congratulated Imran Khan for becoming the prime minister of Pakistan and said: “I look forward to establishing good working relations and personal friendship with you.”