CJSCS meets Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

In the meeting at the Prime Minister house, General Hayat congratulated Pakistan’s new premier and expressed best wishes for the promises of deliverance that Khan’s party has made.

In his first address to the nation, Khan reiterated all the promises that he made to his supporters during campaigning and in a display of rare solidarity vowed to fight against against child abuse and climate change.

Khan has promised a corruption free and prosperous Pakistan.