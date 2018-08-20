PM Imran presided over first meeting of federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The first official meeting of the new federal cabinet has started in Islamabad on Monday, after the oath taking ceremony of its members.

Newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is presiding over the cabinet session, which is likely to discuss future strategies of the new government.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted and informed about today’s session. In the session, among other matters, the members will discuss the implementation of the policy measures announced by PM Imran in his public address on Sunday, Chaudhry said.