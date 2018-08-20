Twitterati troll Kanye West for wearing tiny Yeezy slides at 2 Chainz’s wedding

The 41 year old rapper, Kanye West got a lot of attention when he arrived at his friend, 2 Chainz’s wedding in Florida dressed in a creased Louis Vuitton suit and platform slippers from his own brand Yeezy, which seemed to be too small as his feet spilled over the backs.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West also accompanied him in a skin tight, neon-green latex dress that matched with the couple’s neon-yellow jeep.



Kanye’s questionable choice of footwear has confused his fans, that why is he wearing slippers with socks to a wedding and that too several sizes small.

#KanyeWest shoes that he wore to 2Chains wedding is exactly what I look like when I borrow my mums slippers to nip out to the garden to get something quickly… pic.twitter.com/5OYl4QTfzs — Lisa (@Leace86) August 19, 2018

when your mom asks you to help bring in the groceries and you put on the first pair of shoes you see https://t.co/AYqmzptdlY — noa 🌐 (@noashapiro) August 19, 2018

how is kanye west gonna act like he invented fashion when he’s wearing an untailored wrinkly suit and geriatric slippers to a damn wedding — shelby (@shelbywayout) August 19, 2018

Kanye West attends 2chains wedding in Kim Kardashian West’s bedroom slippers and he didnt have light to iron his suit!

but @kanyewest why?????? pic.twitter.com/QQElzYp4ze — feel you pass 🇬🇭 (@kofiSelormDuke) August 19, 2018

Kanye giving “borrowed nan’s slipper” vibes https://t.co/tm41IEyVd1 — A N J E 👦🏾 (@Dre_Tweetz) August 19, 2018

Kanye just lost all his fashion credibility in one *3 sizes too small, prison issue slipper to a wedding nightmare!!* #KimKardashian #KanyeWest #YeezySeason #epicfail https://t.co/brjTzH6jJy — Lara Delaney-GrayⓂ️ (@laradelaneygray) August 19, 2018

