Monday, August 20, 2018


Twitterati troll Kanye West for wearing tiny Yeezy slides at 2 Chainz’s wedding

Web Desk

The 41 year old rapper, Kanye West got a lot of attention when he arrived at his friend, 2 Chainz’s wedding in Florida dressed in a creased Louis Vuitton suit and platform slippers from his own brand Yeezy, which seemed to be too small as his feet spilled over the backs.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West also accompanied him in a skin tight, neon-green latex dress that matched with the couple’s neon-yellow jeep.

Kanye’s questionable choice of footwear has confused his fans, that why is he wearing slippers with socks to a wedding and that too several sizes small.

 

 

 

 

 

 

