PM Imran Khan moves to military secretary’s residence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reportedly moved to the military secretary’s residence on Monday where he will be residing during his tenure.

The PM addressed the nation on Sunday night and along with discussing a lot of issues, Khan announced that he will live in a three-bedroom house instead of the palatial Prime Minister House.

Before taking the oath, Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had announced that he will live in the chief minister’s annex in Punjab House.

However, due to security concerns, PM Imran decided to move to the military secretary’s residence, which is located in the PM House colony.

Also read Is Naya Pakistan not possible without old faces?

In his first public address, PM also revealed that he plans to have only two servants instead of 524, the reserved servants for a sitting premier.

Khan also said that he has plans to sell a fleet of bullet-proof vehicles to help Treasury shortfalls.

“I want to tell my people, I will live a simple life, I will save your money,” he added.