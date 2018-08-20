PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to appear before NAB today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday in connection with Ashiana Housing scheme case and Punjab Power Development case.

The former Chief Minister (CM) Punjab is facing charges of awarding the contract of the housing scheme by surpassing merit.

According to the reports, he has been summoned in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme because the former principal secretary Fawad Hassan had made revelations earlier when NAB had investigated him.

On the other hand, Sharif accused of making recruitments in Punjab Power Development Project on the basis of nepotism and favoritism.

As per details, Punjab government had constituted 56 companies under the guise of good governance and registered them under Article-42 of Companies Ordinance 1984.

Before the formation of these companies, 113970 employees were working in different departments across Punjab and the figure increased to 157500 after the arrival of Turkish corporations.