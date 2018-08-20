Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner congratulate Nick and Priyanka on engagement

Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner have sent their congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their engagement, shortly after the couple celebrated over a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed the news of their engagement today after the photos of the couple celebrating it in Mumbai emerged.

The 29 year old singer and 22 year old actress welcomed Priyanka into the family as they took to their Instagram accounts to congratulate the newly engaged couple with touching messages.

Joe posted the viral photo of his brother and Priyanka gazing lovingly at each other that captioned, “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you.”



While the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor posted the same photo and said, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas.”



Nick’s elder brother, Kevin Jonas, also said in an Instagram Story: “Congratulations @nickjonas and @priyankachopra!!!”

The couple started dating earlier in 2018 but were first romantically linked in May 2017 after they were spotted together at the Met Gala.