Nawaz to appear before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to appear before the Accountability Court (AC) today (Monday) in two remaining corruption cases (pertaining to the Al-Azizia and Flagship references) against him and his family.

AC II Judge Arshad Malik will resume the hearing of the remaining references.

During the last hearing, the investigating officer Mehboob Alam’s statements were recorded in the Al-Azizia reference. Alam will continue to record his statements today.

The court has summoned prosecution’s star witness and Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia for the hearing.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had transferred the two references to Accountability Court II on August 7.

Previously, Nawaz’s legal counsel had filed a petition requesting the court to transfer the remaining references from the court of Accountability Judge-I Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court.

A two-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had ordered the transfer of the cases.

In July this year, the AC Judge Mohammad Bashir had announced the conviction in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and handed the ousted PM 10 years as jail time and seven years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz while his son-in-law was sentenced one year imprisonment.

