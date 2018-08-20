Two injured in ball bomb attack

KARACHI: A ball bomb attack on a house in Landhi Shah Latif Town injured at least two women.

The ball was thrown by unidentified persons from outside the house. SSP Malir said that the attack was a result of an old rivalry.

This is the second attack on Ghulab Nabi Baloch, who is a vegetable vendor. The same rivalry has led to a gun attack in the past.

Law enforcement agencies are confident that they will apprehend the attackers soon.

