PM Imran Khan’s cabinet to sworn in today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s 21-member federal cabinet is scheduled to take oath today (Monday) at President House.

The cabinet includes 16 ministers and five advisers. This federal cabinet has already been approved by the newly elected PM. The member of cabinets and their relevant ministries are given here:

After the swearing-in ceremony, the first session of the federal cabinet will be held, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

کابینہ کے حلف کے بعد وفاقی کابینہ کا اجلاس منعقد ہو گا، اس اجلاس میں وزیر اعظم کے قوم سے خطاب میں کئے گئے اعلانات پر عملدرآمد کے آغاز کا فریم ورک موضوع ہو گا، اس کے علاوہ منی لانڈرنگ کے ذریعےبیرون ملک بھیجی گئ ترسیلات کو واپس لانے کے عمل کےآغاز کی منظوری دی جائیگی — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 20, 2018

In the session, among other matters, the members will discuss the implementation of the policy measures announced by PM Imran in his public address on Sunday.