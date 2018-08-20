Tight security for Eid at every public and worship place: IG Punjab

LAHORE: At least 48,850 officers and officials will perform their duty for the security of 23,503 mosques, imam-bargahs and eid gahs while 1,575 closed circuit television cameras, 11,007 metal detectors and 162 walk-through gates shall be used for security purpose on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Syed Kalim Imam has ordered three-layer security for all the sensitive mosques, imam-bargahs and other eid-gahs throughout the province.

IG Punjab issued these orders while examining the over-all security plan for Eid at Central Police Office on Sunday.

He said that snipers would be deployed on the roofs of mosques and imam-bargahs that fall under category “A” while commandos in civil dresses will be deployed in the gatherings. He directed the Capital City Police Officer Lahore, all the RPOs, DPOs and CPOs to ensure their supervision for security measures in their respective regions and districts.

He further ordered to ensure checking and clearance of all the mosques, Eid-gahs and imam bargahs prior to Eid prayers while female police officials will be deployed for the security of female gatherings. He further ordered to ensure that none should be allowed to enter Eid gah without getting checked by walk trough gates and metal detectors.

He also ordered to ensure the implementation of government’s orders regarding the collection of animals’ hides. Special cops will be deployed for the safety and security of zoo, parks and other recreational areas, said IG Punjab.

Patrolling hours of Quick Reaction Force, Dolphin and patrolling force shall be increased on all the important roads and highways and special plans shall be formulated to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the roads during Eid days.

IG Punjab directed all the officers and officials to remain alert and to ensure safety and security of the lives and properties of the citizens during Eid days. He also ordered special parking arrangements shall be made for the areas of large gatherings where active police officials and volunteers will do security duty.

He said that only those organisations will be allowed to collect the hides of sacrificial animals that are approved by the government and that no banned-outfit or organisation shall be allowed to collect the hides.

IG Punjab further ordered that search, sweep and intelligence based combing operations shall be continued in the surroundings of sensitive mosques and imam-bargahs. He further ordered that all the open-air gatherings shall be covered with tents and the activities of the people under fourth schedule should also be observed strictly. He ordered strict action against the display of weapons, aerial firing and one wheeling on the roads.

He said that zero tolerance policy shall be adopted against those who would violate the Punjab Sound System Regulation Act and other laws as well. Traffic police in collaboration with district police shall do crackdowns against one wheelers and police force will remain active to save the citizens from robbers and thieves in the surroundings of commercial areas, banks and animal mandis.

Published in Daily Times, August 20th 2018.