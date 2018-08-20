Suppliers & Vendors Defense Exhibition concludes

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)-Defense Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) Suppliers & Vendors Defense Exhibition on Saturday concluded successfully at Lahore Expo Centre.

High officials of DEPO, Pakistan Ordinance Factory, LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed, LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and LCCI Vice President Zeeshan Khalil addressed the concluding ceremony. Over 20,000 people visited the exhibition on its final day. This exhibition has also provided a platform for the Pakistani entrepreneurs to establish new trade and economic relations with their foreign counterparts who showed their keen interest in Pakistani products.

Malik Tahir Javed said that this exhibition was mainly organised to establish meaningful partnerships between private sector and government departments in defense sector.

Tahir Javed said that all over the world, fairs and exhibitions are considered to be the most effective tool of marketing and reaching out to potential customers. He said that Germany or France is making the best use of this approach. He said that fairs and exhibitions not only help attract foreign buyers and bring in much needed foreign exchange but also highlights the soft image of Pakistan. The LCCI president said that taking part in exhibitions is not just an opportunity to improve the competitiveness of products, it can also make the manufacturer more competitive by optimising business processes, expanding service range, increasing brand awareness and customer loyalty, he added.

The other speakers were of the opinion that Pakistani business community has the ability to do miracles at economic front. They said that government considers business community engine of growth and making all out efforts to provide good business atmosphere to the businessmen. They said that the day is not far when Punjab will become a haven for local and foreign investors.

Published in Daily Times, August 20th 2018.