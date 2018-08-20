Police arrest 94 criminals, recover cash, drugs and illegal weapons

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 94 culprits including 38 proclaimed offenders and recovered cash, valuables, drugs as well as illegal weapons from them during the last one week while rendered help to 2,459 commuters.

According to details, the PHP arrested 38 proclaimed offenders including Abbas, Iqbal, Mukhtiar Hussain, Sabir, Asad, Ashfaq, Faiz, Mujahid, Shahmir, Muddasir, Hanif, Ghulam Akbar, Irfan, Ismail, Ansar Ali, Yousaf, Imran, Manzoor, Zulfiqar, Ansar, Taslim, Tausif, M Tanvir, Salim, Safdar and Qasim.

Similarly, the PHP team also arrested 27 other culprits namely, Iftikhar, Amjad Shah, Abdullah, Aslam, Zaryab Ali, Ishaq, Syed Asad, Abid Hussain, Majeed Masih, Sadiq, Imran, Ali Shair, Mujahid Ali, Aslam, Zulfiqar, Iqbal, Riaz, Haider Ali, Ishfaq, Salman and Razaq by taking into possession 466 litres liquor, and 3,867 grammes of hashish.

The PHP team also arrested 29 culprits namely Shaukat, Yasir, Bilal, Muddasir Hussain, Bhatoo Khan, Ishaq, Zaheer, Talha, Zahid, Mansab, Awais, Imtiaz, Samar Khan, Shakeel, Tasawar Abbas, Bilal, Kashif, Irfan, Waris and Noor on possessing illegal arms and recovered 26 pistols, two guns, a Kalashnikov, 162 bullets from their possession.

