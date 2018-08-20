New rent control act required in Islamabad to meet traders’ demands

Former senator and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah has expressed his hope that the current government would try to enact and promulgate a new rent control act in Islamabad to meet the long-standing demand of the traders of federal capital.

He said this while addressing the local business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

ICCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik and ICCI Vice President Nisar Mirza were also present at the occasion.

PTI Leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that traders of Islamabad have been demanding since long for new rent law but long delay in its enactment had created frustrations in them. He was hopeful that the PTI government would arrange the passage of amended bill of rent law from the parliament and enforce it during first 100 days of its term so that traders of Islamabad could take a sigh of relief. He said for promoting business activities, traders needed peaceful and secure environment and added that the promulgation of new rent law would help in realising these objectives.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI SVP Muhammad Naveed Malik said that in consultation with all the stakeholders, an amended bill of rent law for Islamabad was prepared and presented long time ago in the National Assembly. However, no measures were taken to pass the bill into the law and delay in its enactment was creating frustrations in the trading community. He said that the Finance Minister in-waiting Asad Umar during his election campaign had assured the traders that if voted to power, the PTI government would try to promulgate new rent law in Islamabad within first 100 days of its tenure and hoped that he would honor his assurance made with the local traders.

ICCI VP Nisar Mirza stressed that government should pass the bill into law so that traders could promote business activities with a sense of security and peace of mind. He also thanked the former senator for lending support to this important cause of the trading community.

Published in Daily Times, August 20th 2018.