Elections — the game of numbers

Dissenting opinions are necessary in a functional democracy. Freedom of expression is a prerequisite in a democratic set-up. Don’t let anyone manipulate and label individuals as anti-state when they are in fact sincerely offering views for the good of the people. What is good for the people is good for the state. Valid assumptions, based on facts, objectivity and ground reality only, can be the basis of valid conclusions.

Look, how the opposition fervour has died away and given PTI an easy path to the prime minister-ship. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is the happiest man in the game of numbers. He deserved to be rewarded for his long successful struggle for a new dawn, to end corruption and to open a new chapter of responsiveness, responsibility and people’s participation in the process of ensuring transparency and accountability. Justice should be universalistic not particularistic. There should be no exceptions to the rules. Same rules should apply to all, irrespective of their status and position.

Competitiveness in politics is essential. Leaders must understand the gravity of challenges Pakistan is faced with, especially economic and governance crisis and issues of human development and human rights. Democratic norms and procedures have to be adopted and adapted as a new culture of cooperation and conciliation. Political parties have to develop and follow codes of ethics, particularly to build positive image of Pakistan. Political questions are not an agenda for courts. Institutions have to operate in their respective domains for a dynamic balance.

Where democracy appears to have failed, it is because of human failures. Lack of self-understanding and lack of self- control are the cause.Ultimate prescription is developing positive attitudes and tasteful behaviours. Deficit of democracy is human default. There is need to understand the true meaning of representation of the people, accountability, transparency, authority and responsibility.

Building a healthy society with outward looking citizens is a response to the need to develop positive attitudes and behaviours; objectivity; self-awareness and self-regulation. It is important to develop ability to control or redirect disruptive impulses and mood, and the propensity to suspend judgment to think before acting.

Self –regulation helps develop trustworthiness and integrity; comfort with ambiguity; and openness to change. These are basic requirements for effective leadership and ways to enhance credibility of governance style and that of people at the helm of affairs.

Training courses could help promote positive attitudes and tasteful behaviours, ultimately essential to address challenges or threats. Challenges or threats comprise the ‘Existential Question’ for the state.

‘Objectivity’ was essential regarding the role of the judiciary and investigating agencies in the recent past. Politicized and selective accountability does not serve any purpose. Management by Exception is applicable and workable only when full facts are not known.

In judicial matters full data must be at hand to arrive at logical and convincing decisions. Selectivity and Exceptionalism would be rather unfair when image of the state is also involved. National interest is served if issues confronting the state are resolved. Public interest is served if issues affecting the public are taken care of. Management by manipulation is useful only if the benefit goes to the state as well to the public at large.

Positivity is Pakistan’s most urgent need on the road to peace and prosperity. That is the Existential Question for Pakistan. We need to understand and learn from mistakes. We need to be optimistic about our future.

The constitution of a country should be based on simple facts that are inherently applicable. The new leadership will have to focus on challenges Pakistan faces. It would require a people oriented approach to solve basic problems of poverty and ignorance, as well insecurity and absence of rule of law.

Will elections ever provide a way to Pakistan to fulfil the promise of its creation? Research studies indicate that most important barrier to the emergence of inclusive institutions is the fear of elites that they will lose their political power which is linked with economic power.

Religious extremism and terrorism is a source of worry for friends of Pakistan, including China. Equally worrisome is our state of politics and economy and instability as well as insecurity that Pakistanis confront in everyday life. Mainstreaming extremism in electoral arena is a new dangerous threat, another existential question for Pakistan.

Thousands of Pakistanis including army officers, soldiers and policemen have paid a price for our policies, some internal and others imposed on us. How much more damage will convince the power wielders to end this. Sound policies and strategies are required to strengthen economic and political base for equal opportunities to all citizens. Pakistan has achieved successes in the war against terrorism. It is in our interest if we continue this war. Without peace, prosperity is not possible. Extremism is threat to our existence and values we cherish.

We have not been bad in managing our national and international affairs in the past. We have the capacity and potential to regain the glory and positive image we had as a nation. Pakistan needs internal unity, strong federation and strong moral base for socio-economic development. We must depend on facts, not false assumptions, not fear, not hate. Strong believers always hope for the best. Managing and ensuring transparency should be our mission, the mission of our great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In the spirit of the ideals of Jinnah, we need to strengthen Pakistan. When we wish to promote democratic values it should have the same connotation for all four provinces. We need to be united on what we wish to achieve though elections.

The writer is a former Director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and an author. His book Post 9/11 Pakistan was published in the United States

Published in Daily Times, August 20th 2018.