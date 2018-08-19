Eden Hazard says he is happy at Chelsea, won’t leave this year

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has rejected all speculations regarding his possible move to Real Madrid saying that he is committed to Chelsea and will stay here for at least another year.

“I have 2 years left on my contract and I will see what happens. Right now, I am here and I will stay,” Hazard said, slamming the ‘stupidity’ that surrounds the rumours of his transfer.

He added that no one knows what happens in a year or two, but right now, he is fully committed to Chelsea.

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2020.