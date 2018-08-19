Pakistan condoles death of Nobel peace laureate Kofi Annnan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed condolences on Saturday at the death of the former UN chief and Nobel peace laureate Kofi Annan.

The spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammad Faisal forwarded condolences to his family, friends and the entire UN family via Twitter.

The Tweet read, ” Pakistan expresses condolences, at the passing away of Mr Kofi Annan, the former Secretary General of United nations, to his family, friends and the entire UN family.

Pakistan expresses condolences, at the passing away of Mr Kofi Annan, the former Secretary General of United Nations, to his family, friends and the entire UN family. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) August 18, 2018

Also read Former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan dies

Kofi Annan, 80, was born in Ghana and had served as the seventh UN secretary general from 1997 to 2006.