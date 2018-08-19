US felicitates Imran Khan on becoming PM of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United States congratulated on Saturday to Imran Khan for becoming the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakitan.

A statement issued by the US State Department read, “We recognise and welcome the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on taking the oath of office.”

“For over 70 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one,” the statement added.

It further said, “The United States looks forward to working with Pakistan’s new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region.”

Also read Pak-US relations: A tale of one-sided love

Meanwhile, other world leaders also congratulated PM Khan via messages, letters and telephone calls.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a letter, felicitated Pakistani premier from the core of his heart.

Wishing success to Khan as PM, Erdoğan said that he was thankful to Pakistan for its support amid an economic crisis in Turkey. Turkish president expressed hope that Pakistan-Turk ties would be further strengthened in Khan’s tenure.

Similarly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani extended felicitations to Khan for taking the oath of the PM Office.

Rouhani said that Imran’s election as Pakistan premier represented the will of brave and honourable Pakistanis. He expressed hope that the unity of the Muslim world would increase during the Imran’s term as prime minister.

Talking about Pak-Iran relations, the Iranian president said that the ties would be promoted further under Khan’s government. He further added that he wished to boost cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also congratulated Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, a press release stated.