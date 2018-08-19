German Chancellor congratulates Imran Khan, looks forward to improve bilateral ties

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated on Saturday Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, a press release stated.

Commenting of bilateral ties, Merkel added, “Germany and Pakistan share a friendly relation, in the next few years that should continue to be expanded and deepened.

Merkel’s PR stated that Berlin will continue to support Islamabad’s future economic development, the war against terrorism, and the strengthening of democratic structure.

German Counselor further expressed hope that Khan would improve relations with the neighbouring countries to bring peace and stability to the region.

“Your willingness to engage in peaceful dialogue with neighbouring countries will bear fruit and that Pakistan will contribute to further stabilizing the region,” the letter by Merkel asserted.

Merkel expressed that she is looking forward to work with Pakistan’s new premier and wished him all the best for all the challenges lying on the table.

Both states share healthy bilateral relations. Trade between two countries makes relation better and both countries enjoy each other’s goods.

Pakistan’s exports to Germany include textiles, leather goods, sports goods, footwear, and medical instruments. Its imports, on the other hand, comprise machinery, chemical products, electrical goods, motor vehicles, and iron goods from Germany.

Moreover, more than four thousand Pakistani students are enrolled in several German universities to acquire higher education.