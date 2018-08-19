Police claim arresting 133 criminals since Aug 1

City police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 133 criminals of 58 different gangs, besides recovering over Rs 5.6 million from them since August 1.

In a statement, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shehzad Akbar said that at least 190 proclaimed offenders of category ‘A’ and ‘B’ had been arrested from different areas of the city.

He said that the proclaimed offenders were nominated in different cases of murder, robbery and other crimes of heinous nature.

Moreover, he said that 253 accused were arrested and three Kalashnikovs, 11 rifles, 227 pistols and more than 1300 bullets were recovered from them.

Also 530 accused in 517 cases related to drug abuse were arrested, said the DIG. He said that all divisional SPs had been directed to take a strict action against street crime.

He claimed that the situation of law and order situation in the provincial capital was under control. He said that there was no any organised crime in the city. All departments of Lahore Police were playing an important role to minimise crime in the city, he added.

Published in Daily Times, August 19th 2018.