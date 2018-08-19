PHC seals rehab centre

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed a drug treatment and rehabilitation hospital, besides closing down 29 quackery outlets across the province.

According to details, a joint action was taken by the district administration and police under the supervision of a PHC team against Shaaf Hospital situated in Allama Iqbal Town of the provincial capital. The team sealed the hospital for lack of treatment and rehabilitation services.

Moreover, PHC teams conducted raids on 113 treatment centres in Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Pakpattan and Sargodha and sealed 29 of them. Eleven quackery centres were sealed in Sargodha, five each in Lahore and Faisalabad and four each in Mandi Bahauddin and Pakpattan.

Published in Daily Times, August 19th 2018.