ATC grants Rao Anwar permission to travel out of Karachi for Eid-ul-Azha

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar the permission to travel out of Karachi to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with his family.

Rao Anwar, the main accused in Naqeebullah murder case, had filed a request before the judge to let him travel outside Karachi. The former SSP had argued that he had family coming over from Dubai to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. Rao claimed that it was not possible for him to celebrate Eid with his family in Karachi owing to security-related threats so he should be allowed to travel outside the city for Eid.

The counsel for Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father, Muhammad Khan had raised objections on the request of the former SSP. The prosecution had told the judge that the court was already contemplating over the transfer of case to another courtroom following Muhammad Khan’s request to transfer the case. The prosecution had argued that a judgement should not be passed on the plea by Anwar.

The court accepted the plea of Rao Anwar after hearing the arguments of both parties.

Before this, the same ATC had also issued bails to Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah murder case and explosives case.

Published in Daily Times, August 19th 2018.