Lahore. Special Judicial Magistrate issued summon again to an accused Muhammad Sarfraz resident of Chichawatni passing an order that the attendance of an accused person is necessary to answer a charge of 377 PPC. Complainant Sardar Ahmad Imtiaz through advocate Zahid Hussain filed a case of sodomy against the accused but he did not appear before the court today.

Published in Daily Times, August 19th 2018.