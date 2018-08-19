One killed, two injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and two other injured in a bomb blast in North Waziristan on Saturday, security sources said.

The blast took place in a business centre situated in Muhammad Khel Bazaar of Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan district where explosives planted by miscreants went off with a big bang, killing a man on the sport and injuring two others. The deceased was identified as Rafique, while the injured included Siraj and Samiullah. The body and the injured were shifted to Miranshah Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The district administration started investigation into the incident.

