A 65-year-old man was killed when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Danna sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Zulfiqar, a resident of Mouji village, died after Indian border force targeted civilian population in Danna sector, the statement added.

“Indian post undertaking fire [was] targeted in response by Pakistan Army troops,” the ISPR said.

Published in Daily Times, August 19th 2018.