Zardari gets protective bail in money laundering case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday granted protective bail to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case.

A single bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb approved the bail.

The former president approached the high court a day after a banking court in Karachi issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest.

The banking court also issued arrest warrants for Namar Majeed, Aslam Masood, Arif Khan, Naseer Abdullah Hussain, Adnan Javed, Mohammad Umair, Iqbal, Azam Wazir Khan, Zain Malik and Mustafa Zulqarnain.

Zardari, through his counsels Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa, had filed a petition in the IHC after issuance of arrest warrants in an ongoing probe into a multi-billion money laundering scam.

In his plea, the former president requested that he be exempted from appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

