‘I am all on my own’, Kun Aguero on life outside football

Manchester City forward Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero said that he is all on his own in Manchester and that he spends most of his time in solitude.

“My son Benjamin lives in Argentina with his mother (Kun’s ex-wife). He visits me for 2 months, but apart from that, I am all on my own,” Aguero said.

The striker who recently scored 100 league goals and is the club’s highest goal-scorer said that he prefers to stay at home, but if not, then hanging out with Manchester United goal-keeper David De Gea or compatriot Nico Otamendi is a good option.

He says he even has a cinema at home, but when he is alone, he does not watch horror-movies (smiles).

Aguero also talked about his league-winning goal in 2012 saying that “it was a crazy moment”. “It was crazy, the fans were crying, everyone. It was like we had witnessed the end of the world and we were ready for it,” he added.