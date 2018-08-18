Lahore Weather

University of Bradford extends congratulations to PM Imran

Web Desk

University of Bradford has congratulated its former Chancellor Imran Khan as he sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan earlier today.

In the congratulatory message the university wrote:

Imran Khan is receiving well wishes and congratulations from all over the world since his party swept the July 25 polls.

He was elected the country’s 22nd prime minister of Pakistan by securing 176 votes in the National Assembly session held on Friday.

Following this, Imran took oath to his office in a ceremony held at the President House earlier today.

