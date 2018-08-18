University of Bradford extends congratulations to PM Imran

University of Bradford has congratulated its former Chancellor Imran Khan as he sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan earlier today.

In the congratulatory message the university wrote:

Congratulations to our former Chancellor, @ImranKhanPTI. Today he has been sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. From cricket hero, to #UniversityofBradford Chancellor, to Pakistani PM, an incredible journey. #PrimeMinisterIK #TeamBradford pic.twitter.com/weAsUYuJzT — University of Bradford (@UniofBradford) August 18, 2018

Imran Khan is receiving well wishes and congratulations from all over the world since his party swept the July 25 polls.

He was elected the country’s 22nd prime minister of Pakistan by securing 176 votes in the National Assembly session held on Friday.

Following this, Imran took oath to his office in a ceremony held at the President House earlier today.