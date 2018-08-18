Nomination papers for CM Punjab slot to be submitted today

LAHORE: A schedule for the submission of nomination papers for the slot of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab has been released today (Saturday.)

According to the schedule, the nomination papers would be submitted today between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm. The candidates can either submit their nomination papers on their own or their legal lawyers can do so.

Also read PML-N cries foul as it loses grip in Punjab Assembly

Moreover, the new CM of Punjab will be elected at a session scheduled for 11 am tomorrow (Sunday).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sardar Usman Buzdar is fielding for the post of CM Punjab, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is his contender.