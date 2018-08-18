Balochistan assembly to elect chief minister today

QUETTA: The newly-elected members of the Balochistan Assembly are expected to elect the Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan today (Saturday).

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the newly-elected Balochistan Assembly Speaker, will preside over the session to elect the provincial CM.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has nominated its President Jam Kamal Khan for the slot. While Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Mir Yunas Aziz Zehri is also fielding for the slot of Balochistan CM.

Jam Kamal Khan has the support of allied parties and is expected to be elected while on the other hand, Zehri has been nominated by MMA and Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP Mengal.)