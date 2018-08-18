Son of Batapur doctor allegedly raped, killed teenage domestic servant: girl’s family

LAHORE: The family of a 14-year-old domestic help has staged a protest on Friday night, here near the Jallo Railway Station of Batapur, against the son of a doctor and alleged that he has repeatedly raped their daughter and then murdered her.

Keeping the deceased’s body with them, the grieved family stated that the girl, identified as Iqra, used to work at the residence of the doctor, whose son repeatedly raped her for some time.

In order to conceal the issue, the sexual predator kept the girl on the wrong medication, the family claimed.

According to the family, the improper medicines affected the deceased’s kidneys, causing her condition to deteriorate and eventually leading to her to death.

The deceased’s family voiced their plea to the government to provide justice for Iqra.