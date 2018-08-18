Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan shortly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan is all set to take oath today (Saturday) as 22nd Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan.

The cricketer turned politicias is scheduled to be administered the oath at 9:30 am by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Guests, including Navhot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram and Javed Sheikh, Punjab governor designate Chaudhry Sarwar and Ramiz Raja, have started arriving at the President House in Islamabad for the ceremony.

According to the programme outlined on the invitation cards, the ceremony will commence with the national anthem after the guests, the president, and the prime minister-elect arrive and are seated.

The anthem would be followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran, whereafter Hussain will administer the oath, which would be followed by the signing of oath documents and serving the refreshments.

Khan had won a simple majority from lawmakers in a Friday confidence vote three weeks after the General Elections