Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan shortly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan is all set to take oath today (Saturday) as 22nd Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan.The cricketer turned politicias is scheduled to be administered the oath at 9:30 am by President Mamnoon Hussain.Guests, including Navhot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram and Javed Sheikh, Punjab governor designate Chaudhry Sarwar and Ramiz Raja, have started arriving at the President House in Islamabad for the ceremony.According to the programme outlined on the invitation cards, the ceremony will commence with the national anthem after the guests, the president, and the prime minister-elect arrive and are seated.The anthem would be followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran, whereafter Hussain will administer the oath, which would be followed by the signing of oath documents and serving the refreshments. Khan had won a simple majority from lawmakers in a Friday confidence vote three weeks after the General Elections Clad in a waistcoat and traditional white shalwar kameez garments and smiling broadly, he clutched prayer beads and could be seen wiping tears from his eyes as the count was announced.His swearing in ceremony — scheduled for Saturday — will mark the end of decades of rotating leadership between two establishment parties, punctuated by periods of military rule.The July 25 election was branded “Pakistan’s dirtiest”, with accusations throughout the campaign that the military was trying to tilt the playing field in Khan’s favour.The army and Khan have denied claims from rival parties of “blatant” vote rigging.The former cricketer, who captained Pakistan to World Cup victory in 1992, fell short of an outright majority, forcing him to partner with smaller parties and independents in order to form a government.– The work begins –Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party campaigned on promises to end widespread graft while building an “Islamic welfare state”.“First of all, we will start strict accountability. I promise to my God that everyone who looted this country will be made accountable,” he said in his speech Friday.PTI candidates were also voted speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly this week, putting Khan in a strong position to carry forward his legislative agenda.He will face myriad challenges including militant extremism, water shortages, and a booming population negating growth in the developing country, among others.Most pressing is a looming economic crisis, with speculation that Pakistan will have to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.Khan will also have to contend with the same issue as many predecessors: how to maintain a power balance in civil-military relations.In the West, Khan is often seen as a celebrity whose high-profile romances were tabloid fodder, but at home he cuts a more conservative persona as a devout Muslim who believes feminism has degraded motherhood.Known in Pakistan as “Taliban Khan” for his calls to hold talks with insurgents, he increasingly catered to religious hardliners during the campaign, spurring fears his leadership could embolden extremists.