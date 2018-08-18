Tripping causes Karachi to plunge into darkness

Most residential neighborhoods in the metropolis plunged into darkness on Friday night after an extra high tension (EHT) line tripped, disrupting power supply to the coastal city.

Saddar, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) were among the affected areas, said officials in the Karachi Electric (KE), the power utility responsible for the electricity needs of the country’s largest city.

Officials said that various blocks of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Garden, Pak Colony as well as the red zone were also affected because of the outage.

Speaking to the media, KE spokesperson Adil Murtaza said, “power supply to a majority of Karachi’s areas is suspended due to an EHT tripping,” adding that no more details were available at that moment. He said an investigation was underway and requested the customers to bear with the company until it fixed the fault.

