Husband allegedly beaten by wife

A husband was allegedly beaten by his wife inside their home, located in Mumtaz Colony in the limits of Allahabad Police Station, on Friday morning. The husband, Akash Sandeelo, held protest outside the local press club where he told media that his wife, Fauzia Sandeelo, always kept beating him for unknown reasons adding that they had four children, two sons and two daughters. He said that she hit him today in the head with a brick which led to bleeding. He said that he went to the Allahabad Police Station and lodged a report against her but the police was reluctant to take action against her. He added that he divorced her several times before but she forced him to live with her and three of his kids were staying with his parents but his wife could not even look after the fourth child.

He said that she always demanded money which he could not afford as he was a poor labourer. He further said that his wife might be suffering from mental disorder or she might be fed up with worst poverty but she was not disclosing as to why she kept beating him mercilessly. He demanded the higher authorities to help him get rid of his wife which made his life miserable.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.