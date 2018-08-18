Two-member dacoit gang busted

GUJRANWALA: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police claimed, on Friday, that it arrested a two-member dacoit gang. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CIA, Imran Chadhary, told the media that the police arrested Roshan Zameer, a resident of Ahmed Nagar, and Faisal, a resident of Lahore, and they were involved in dozens of robbery incidents. He said that in the preliminary investigations it was revealed that the accused were already punished by the court in the past and their names were in police-record as well. He told that the police, during the raid, also recovered illegal arms and cash of Rs. 400,000 from the accused. The police also conducted raids to arrest some other people based on the information provided by the gang members.

Religious parties hold rallies against blasphemous caricatures

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST), on Friday, staged demonstrations and held rallies against the government of Netherlands over the exhibition of blasphemous caricatures. Hundreds of protesters from both parties chanted slogans against the Netherlands government and demanded the Muslim rulers to take diplomatic action against the country. The speakers said that the Muslim countries would not tolerate any kind of insult in respect of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and warned the Netherlands government of severe reaction from the Muslim World if it did not stop printing sacrilegious caricatures immediately.

ACE arrests UC secretary for tempering record

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), on Friday, arrested a Union Council (UC) secretary for tempering the record after a citizen lodged a complaint. Abdul Waheed, a local resident, gave an application to ACE that the UC Secretary, Adil, tempered the marriage record of his sister and also issued a bogus marriage certificate in this regard. During the investigations, the allegation levelled against the UC secretary was proved and the ACE team arrested him.

Dead body found from Upper Chenab Canal

The local police, on Friday, found a dead body of a young man from the Upper Chenab Canal. The police told that some passersby spotted a dead body in the canal and informed the Sadar Police Station. The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the canal and immediately shifted it to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.