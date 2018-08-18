Pakistan does not support any terror activity inside Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has categorically said that there is not support to any terrorist activity inside Afghanistan from Pakistan side.

“The alleged return of injured / dead terrorists from Ghazni is incorrect,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday.

The statement came after Afghan President alleged that hospitals in Pakistan were receiving and treating Taliban insurgents, who had been injured in the recent fighting with Afghan forces in the south-eastern Ghazni city.

“There are scores of Pakistanis working in Afghanistan in connection with various businesses who periodically fall victim to terrorism acts alongside their Afghan brothers inside Afghanistan. Moreover, different factions of TTP, hiding in many sanctuaries inside Afghanistan under Afghan identities, on becoming injured or dead are transported into Pakistan for medical help, the statement said, adding: “Terming such victims terrorists is unfortunate.” Reiterating his commitment to facilitate peace in Afghanistan, the army chief said that Kabul government needed to look inward as problem resides in Afghanistan. “The solution thus remains on making substantive progress on Afghan reconciliation efforts as well as on speedy implementation of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS),” the statement quoted the COAS as saying.

“Pakistan continues to support all initiatives aimed at bringing peace in Afghanistan as there cannot be enduring peace in Pakistan and stability in the region if there is no peace in Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.

Separately, General Qamar hosted a dinner in the honour of leading Christian clergy in Pakistan on Friday, according to the ISPR.

In the dinner, COAS considered the appointment of Cardinal Coutts as a great honour and termed it a great achievement to promote national harmony and peaceful coexistence. The COAS also appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Christians in the national development.

He further applauded the role of minority in the defence services for Pakistan. Stressing the need to build a tolerant and peace-loving Pakistan, the army chief urged the people to follow Jinnah’s vision of united and progressive Pakistan.

Cardinal Coutts and Reverend Peter appreciated the army chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities, restoring their faith in a tolerant society. They expressed their resolve to take steps for a more positive role by the Christian community towards national development and progress. Other eminent dignitaries present on the occasion included Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Benny Marlo Travas and Father Sohail Patrick.

Church of Pakistan was represented by Right Reverend Irfan Jamil, Right Reverend Roderick Leo Paul, Right Reverend John Samuel, Right Reverend Alvin Samuel, Bishop Manoo Romal Shah, Reverend Maqsood Kamil and Reverend Nadeem Kamil, the ISPR added.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.