SAVDEX 2018: POF steals the show

Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, Chairman Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF ) Board was the dignity on the second day of SAVDEX 2018.

Defence Export Promotion Organisation(DEPO) in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), is organising the first of its kind ‘Suppliers and Vendors Defence Exhibition’ (SAVDEX 2018) from August 16 to 18 at Lahore Expo Centre.

Lt Gen visited all the stalls and lauded the efforts of DEPO for providing an opportunity to various organizations and suppliers to display their items and skill.

POF stall remained the prominent stall in the exhibition among various other stalls. Senior management of POF including Mr. Muhammad Afzal POF Board Member, Mr. Abdul Aziz Sheikh POF Board Member and Mr. Arif Saeed Qazi Director Exports briefed the Suppliers/ Vendors about the requirement of POF in the collection of raw material.

Suppliers / Vendors of various companies told the POF officials about their interest to provide POF raw material and also told them the hindrances they are facing in order to supply the material. The management of POF assured them to address their problems very shortly. POF officials also told them that there exists a very transparent system in POF for dealing with the contractor and supplier, as everything is done according to the PPRA rules.

Vice admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of staff Personnel Pakistan Navy and Chairman KRL also visited POF stall. POF Board Members and senior officers received them at POF stall and briefed them the about capabilities of POF and its products’ range. Chief of Staff personnel Pakistan Navy and Chairman KRL expressed their satisfaction over the performance of POF and praised the high quality products of POF.

