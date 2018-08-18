Chinese, British premiers felicitate PM-elect Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday felicitated Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan and said that he would like to work with him to jointly carry forward the friendship of the two countries.

In a message of congratulations sent to Imran Khan on Friday, the Chinese Premier said, “I appreciate your positive remarks of firmly developing China-Pakistan relations. I look forward to establishing good working relations and personal friendship with you.”

He said, “I would like to express my heartfelt felicitation and good wishes to you upon your election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. I believe that you and your party will lead Pakistan to more progress.”

“In recent years, thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, the two countries have enjoyed deeper mutual political trust. We have conducted effective cooperation under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative,” he added.

The Chinese premier said, “At present, the uncertainty in the international situation has increased. China and Pakistan should stand together more firmly, enhance communication and expand cooperation to jointly cope with internal and external challenges.”

Also on Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May called Khan and congratulated him on his victory in the PM election.

The British prime minister said that her government was ready to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations. Both the leaders agreed that money laundering was a huge issue for developing economies, and Khan expressed his desire to receive assistance from the UK to minimise money laundering, according to a press release.

